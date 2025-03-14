Ristolainen (upper body) is doubtful Saturday against the Hurricanes.
Ristolainen missed Thursday's game with the injury. He has four goals and 19 points in 63 games this season. Egor Zamula replaced Ristolainen on Thursday and will likely remain in the lineup Saturday.
