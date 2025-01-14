Ristolainen produced a power-play assist, three shots on goal and two hits in Monday's 4-3 win over the Panthers.

Ristolainen has earned four assists and a plus-1 rating over his last eight outings. The defenseman helped out on the first of Noah Cates' two goals in the third period of Monday's comeback win. This was Ristolainen's first power-play point since the 2022-23 campaign, and he's up to a goal, 11 assists, 63 shots on net, 72 hits and 62 blocked shots through 44 appearances this season.