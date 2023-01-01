Ristolainen registered a shorthanded assist in Saturday's win over Los Angeles.
Ristolainen was held off the scoresheet for the first 27 games of the season, but has two assists in the past three contests. He continues to be a reliable source for peripherals, posting 72 hits and 74 blocks on the campaign.
More News
-
Flyers' Rasmus Ristolainen: Still seeking first point•
-
Flyers' Rasmus Ristolainen: Returns to lineup•
-
Flyers' Rasmus Ristolainen: Ready for season debut•
-
Flyers' Rasmus Ristolainen: Targeting Thursday return•
-
Flyers' Rasmus Ristolainen: Lands on IR•
-
Flyers' Rasmus Ristolainen: Not expected to play Saturday•