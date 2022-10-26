Ristolainen (lower body) will make his season debut Thursday against Florida, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
The Flyers plan to use seven defensemen in the contest. Ristolainen racked up 125 blocks and 230 hits in 66 games last season to go along with 16 points.
