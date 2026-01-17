Ristolainen (upper body) will be unavailable to play against the Rangers on Saturday and won't travel with the Flyers for the team's upcoming three-game road trip, per Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia.

Ristolainen missed the first 31 games of the season after undergoing surgery to repair a triceps tendon rupture in March of 2025. He has played 13 games this season, picking up three assists, 24 blocked shots and 16 hits. Noah Juulsen will probably remain in the lineup during Ristolainen's absence.