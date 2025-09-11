Ristolainen (right triceps tendon) was on ice Thursday in a non-contact jersey, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Ristolainen underwent surgery March 26, and the timetable for recovery at that time was at least six months. If he is on schedule, Ristolainen could be back for the start of the regular season, though the Flyers won't rush the process. Ristolainen had four goals, 15 assists, 97 hits and 94 blocked shots across 63 regular-season games with the Flyers in 2024-25.