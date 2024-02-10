Ristolainen (illness) will return to the lineup versus Seattle on Saturday. per Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia.
Ristolainen sat out Thursday's tilt versus Winnipeg. He will likely replace Marc Staal on the blue line. Ristolainen has a goal, three assists, 47 hits and 44 blocked shots in 30 games this season.
More News
-
Flyers' Rasmus Ristolainen: Under the weather•
-
Flyers' Rasmus Ristolainen: Gets first goal of campaign•
-
Flyers' Rasmus Ristolainen: Nets first point of season•
-
Flyers' Rasmus Ristolainen: Removed from LTIR•
-
Flyers' Rasmus Ristolainen: Sporting regular sweater•
-
Flyers' Rasmus Ristolainen: Practicing in non-contact jersey•