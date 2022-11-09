Ristolainen had three this and three blocks during Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Blues.
After being scratched against the Senators on Saturday, Ristolainen replaced Egor Zamula in the lineup and opened Tuesday paired with defenseman Nick Seeler. The 28-year-old defenseman responded by recording a plus-2 rating during 16:16 of ice time.
