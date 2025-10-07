Ristolainen (triceps) landed on injured reserve Monday, according to PuckPedia.

Ristolainen was inevitably going to be placed on injured reserve due to his long-term triceps injury, and that move has come on the eve of the 2025-26 NHL regular season. The veteran blueliner will likely not suit up for the Flyers until sometime in November. Ristolainen fell just shy of the 20-point mark last year, recording four goals and 15 helpers over 63 appearances.