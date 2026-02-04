Ristolainen scored an empty-net goal and added an assist in Tuesday's 4-2 win over the Capitals.

Ristolainen didn't record his first point until Dec. 23, although to be fair, he made his season debut Dec. 16. He's riding the first point streak of the campaign, and his empty-netter in the final minute of Tuesday's win was his first goal of the campaign. The 31-year-old might be playing in the first pairing of Philly's defense, but unless he finds a way to sustain productive on offense, he shouldn't carry a lot of fantasy upside.