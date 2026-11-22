Ristolainen scored a goal on three shots and added two hits in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Canadiens.

Ristolainen extended Philadelphia's lead to 3-1 early in the second period, beating Jacob Fowler with a long wrist shot. The defenseman also contributed two hits, providing some additional value in physical fantasy formats. His offensive production remains secondary to his defensive responsibilities, making him more useful in leagues that reward hits and blocked shots than in scoring-focused formats.