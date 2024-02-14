Ristolainen (upper body) will undergo a procedure in 2-3 weeks and will be re-evaluated at that point, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Ristolainen is currently stuck in a 15-game goal drought during which he managed just one assist and 23 shots. As such, the majority of fantasy players are unlikely to be impacted by his absence. Still, with Ristolainen unavailable, Marc Staal and Egor Zamula should see upticks in ice time.