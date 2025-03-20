Head coach John Tortorella said Thursday that he doesn't expect Ristolainen (upper body) to return anytime soon, Kevin Kurz of The Athletic reports.

Ristolainen has missed the last three games due to his upper-body injury and doesn't yet have a timetable to return, but it sounds as though he'll miss several more matchups, including Thursday's game against the Capitals. Egor Zamula will likely remain in the lineup while Ristolainen is sidelined.