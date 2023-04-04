Ristolainen (upper body) will return to the lineup Tuesday versus the Blues, Charlie O'Connor of The Athletic reports.

Ristolainen missed Sunday's game versus the Penguins, but he was able to draw back in after going through warmups. The Flyers will dress seven defensemen Tuesday with Ronnie Attard in the lineup, which should allow head coach John Tortorella to alleviate Ristolainen's workload.