Ristolainen (hand) was placed on injured reserve, retroactive to Oct. 24, on Tuesday.

Ristolainen's placement on injured reserve was expected after head coach Rick Tocchet announced that the 32-year-old blueliner would miss roughly two weeks. Ristolainen had already missed nine games due to the same hand issue earlier in the season, but the injury flared back up in Saturday's clash against the Ducks. When healthy, he's been solid with a goal, five shots on net, seven hits and seven blocked shots across four appearances this season. In his absence, Cam York has been activated off injured reserve and should take on some of the minutes vacated by Ristolainen.