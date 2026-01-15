Flyers' Rasmus Ristolainen: Sitting out Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Ristolainen (upper body) will not play Wednesday versus the Sabres.
Ristolainen is considered day-to-day but will be out for the first half of a back-to-back. The 31-year-old defenseman should be considered questionable at best for Thursday's game in Pittsburgh. Noah Juulsen will stay in the lineup with Ristolainen's absence, while Jamie Drysdale (upper body) will check into a top-four role.
More News
-
Flyers' Rasmus Ristolainen: Earns first point•
-
Flyers' Rasmus Ristolainen: Making season debut in Montreal•
-
Flyers' Rasmus Ristolainen: Heading out on road trip•
-
Flyers' Rasmus Ristolainen: Practicing Saturday•
-
Flyers' Rasmus Ristolainen: Needs at least one more week•
-
Flyers' Rasmus Ristolainen: Still 4-6 week from returning•