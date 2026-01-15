Ristolainen (upper body) will not play Wednesday versus the Sabres.

Ristolainen is considered day-to-day but will be out for the first half of a back-to-back. The 31-year-old defenseman should be considered questionable at best for Thursday's game in Pittsburgh. Noah Juulsen will stay in the lineup with Ristolainen's absence, while Jamie Drysdale (upper body) will check into a top-four role.