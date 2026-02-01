Ristolainen logged an assist and two hits in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Kings.

This was Ristolainen's first point in four games since he returned from an upper-body injury. He had a lower-body injury scare Jan. 28 versus the Blue Jackets but ultimately didn't miss another game. The 31-year-old has been limited to four helpers, 26 shots on net, 20 hits and 26 blocked shots through 17 outings this season, and his low production and injury risk make it tough to trust him in fantasy.