Ristolainen scored a goal Thursday in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Devils. He led the Flyers with four shots on goal.

Ristolainen and partner Travis Sanheim were the only goal scorers for the Flyers. He's many years removed from his offensive days with the Sabres -- he's played steady, stay-at-home hockey for the Flyers. But Ristolainen did have four consecutive seasons of at least 41 points starting in 2015-16, so the potential is there in the right situation. This goal equaled his goal output from last season (one goal, 13 assists; 44 games).