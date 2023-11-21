Ristolainen (lower body) ditched the non-contact jersey for Tuesday's practice session, Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

With Ristolainen cleared for contact, he could be close to getting back onto the ice, perhaps even in Wednesday's matchup with the Islanders. Considering the defenseman has yet to play this season, his minutes may be limited in his first couple of outings. Last year, the Finn recorded the lowest minutes of his NHL career, averaging just 19:01 of ice time and less than a minute per game with the man advantage.