Ristolainen has yet to produce any offense this season.
Ristolainen has played 25 games this year, generating no goals or assists. He's averaging 18:31 of ice time per game, and has posted 62 hits and 61 blocks. He's better left off fantasy rosters until he starts contributing offensively.
