Ristolainen (right triceps tendon) is working his way back to full strength and will aim to join the team sometime during the first 1-2 months of the 2025-26 season, Charlie O'Connor of PHLY Sports reports Tuesday.

Ristolainen underwent surgery in late March for a second triceps tendon rupture. Considering the Flyers are unlikely to be contenders this season, they have no reason to rush the 30-year-old defenseman back into game action. While Ristolainen continues his recovery, Emil Andrae will likely receive consistent playing time on the third pairing to start the year.