Ristolainen (lower body) is hoping to suit up against the Panthers on Thursday, Sam Carchidi of Philly Hockey Now reports.

Ristolainen has yet to get onto the ice this season due to his lingering lower-body issue. Once given the all-clear, the blueliner is likely to relegate Egor Zamula from a spot in the lineup, though Nick Seeler could also be in danger of missing out. Even with the time missed, Ristolainen should still be capable of offering top-end fantasy value given his offensive upside.