Ristolainen (upper body) had a goal and an assist Saturday in a 6-3 win over Edmonton.

It was an empty-net goal, and the helper came on the power play. Ristolainen hadn't played since Feb. 2; he missed three games before the 4 Nations Face-Off break due to injury. Risto is mostly a depth option in specialty leagues -- his 17 points (55 games) aren't noteworthy, but his 85 hits and blocks (each) may help in deep leagues.