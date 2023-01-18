Ristolainen tallied a goal and an assist in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.

Ristolainen gave Philadelphia a 2-1 lead with a shorthanded goal in the second period, his first tally of the season. The 28-year-old defenseman added an assist on Morgan Frost's goal later in the frame. While Tuesday's performance was impressive, multi-point games shouldn't be expected from Ristolainen going forward -- the two-point effort doubled his point total this year. Ristolainen now has four points, 86 hits, and 92 blocked shots through 38 games while playing on the Flyers' bottom defensive pair.