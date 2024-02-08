Ristolainen (illness) won't play Thursday versus the Jets, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
Ristolainen was a surprise absence for warmups, and this explains why. Marc Staal will draw into the lineup, while Ristolainen will try to be ready to suit up Saturday versus the Kraken.
