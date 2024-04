Ristolainen underwent surgery for a ruptured triceps tendon, the team announced Thursday. He is expected to be fine for the start of training camp.

Ristolainen didn't play past Feb. 10 due to the injury. He finished the campaign with a goal, four points, 56 hits and 45 blocks in 31 appearances in 2023-24. Although Ristolainen comes with a $5.1 million cap hit through 2026-27, he might start 2024-25 on the third pairing after averaging just 16:41 of ice time this season.