Ristolainen (undisclosed) will not play Thursday, according to Jordan Hall of NBC Sports Philadelphia.
Ristolainen left practice early Wednesday and was not on the ice Thursday. Nick Seeler will replace him in the lineup Thursday.
More News
-
Flyers' Rasmus Ristolainen: Exits practice early•
-
Flyers' Rasmus Ristolainen: Back in action•
-
Flyers' Rasmus Ristolainen: Done for the year•
-
Flyers' Rasmus Ristolainen: Out indefinitely•
-
Flyers' Rasmus Ristolainen: Out of action Wednesday•
-
Flyers' Rasmus Ristolainen: Signs five-year extension•