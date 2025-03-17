Ristolainen (upper body) will not be in the lineup Monday against the Lightning, according to the NHL media site.
Ristolainen will miss his third consecutive contest, and it's unclear if he's with the team on its five-game road trip, which begins Monday. Philadelphia will face Washington on Thursday.
