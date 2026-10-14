Ristolainen (upper body) won't travel with the Flyers ahead of Thursday's game against the Red Wings but is closing in on a return, Charlie O'Connor of PHLY Sports reports.

Ristolainen has been sidelined since early October due to his upper-body injury. He'll be sidelined for a sixth consecutive game Thursday but seems to be closer to day-to-day at this point despite remaining on injured reserve. The Flyers will return home for Saturday's game against the Senators, but it's not yet clear whether Ristolainen will get the green light to suit up in that matchup.