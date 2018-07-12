Flyers' Reece Willcox: Adds two years to contract
Willcox signed a two-year, two-way deal with the Flyers on Thursday.
The 6-foot-4, 205-pound blueliner is still waiting for his first NHL appearance, but he's held his own in the minors. Willcox produced three goals and 15 points in 57 games with AHL Lehigh Valley in 2017-18. The Flyers are returning their three defensive pairings -- pending restricted free agent Radko Gudas re-signing -- so Willcox will have a shot to be the seventh defenseman.
