Flyers' Reece Willcox: Tendered qualifying offer
Willcox received a qualifying offer from Philadelphia on Monday, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Willcox notched 15 points in 57 outings with AHL Lehigh Valley, but has yet to earn a call-up to the Flyers. The Cornell University product was taken by Philadelphia in the fifth round of the 2012 NHL Draft and has clearly shown the organization enough that it didn't want to allow him to walk in free agency.
