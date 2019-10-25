Hagg has one assist, a plus-1 rating, two PIM, 20 hits and 17 blocks in eight games this season.

He's been slow to find penalty minutes or any scoring this season, but Hagg's real value for owners is in his hits and blocks anyway. Hagg is behind his usual pace in hits, but he's still on track for more than 200 body blows and a new career high in blocks. He's posting these numbers despite a decline in playing time early in 2019-20.