Flyers' Robert Hagg: Changing performance
Hagg had three goals and 13 points with a plus-14 rating and 30 PIM in 49 games before the NHL paused the season in March.
The lower amount of games has obviously had an impact on his numbers, but the 25-year-old has changed his game. His PIM per game has dropped from 0.77 in 2018-19 to 0.61 this season, but his plus/minus has improved 17 points from last season to 2019-20. He probably won't match his goal and point totals from 2018-19, but his per game averages are higher as well. Hagg has 136 hits and 79 blocks too, which are far behind last season's marks as well.
