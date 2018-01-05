Hagg recorded an assist and five shots through 20:07 of ice time during Thursday's 6-4 win over the Islanders.

The 2013 second-round selection is having a tough first season in the league. He's being counted on for meaningful minutes (18:52 per game) but sports a disastrous 43.7 Corsi For percentage and has recorded just six points through 40 games. While it's far too early to write him off, Hagg's meat-and-potatoes game is unlikely to ever translate into much fantasy success.