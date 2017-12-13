Flyers' Robert Hagg: Chips in rare assist in win
Hagg recorded an assist, two shots, five hits and a plus-2 rating during Tuesday's 4-2 win over Toronto.
This was just the fourth assist through 30 games for the rookie defenseman, and Hagg is still chasing his first goal. He's settled into a defense-first role with 58.9 percent of his five-on-five shifts beginning in his own zone and averaging 2:27 of shorthanded ice time per game entering Tuesday's contest. As a result, there aren't many fantasy settings where Hagg is a viable option.
