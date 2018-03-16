Flyers' Robert Hagg: Closing in on return
Hagg (lower body) is nearing a return and indicated he hasn't ruled out Saturday as a possibility, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Hagg was expected to be sidelined for two weeks with the lower-body issue, but it appears he's expedited that timeline. The team should confirm his availability on game day if he can play, but the veteran blueliner isn't of much concern from a fantasy perspective given his eight points (three goals, five assists) through 68 games.
