Flyers' Robert Hagg: Collects first career point
Hagg recorded an assist during Tuesday's 5-1 win over Florida.
This was the first point of Hagg's career, and the smooth-skating, 22-year-old defenseman has now suited up for all six of the Flyers games this season. He's averaged 18:41 of ice time per contest and played primarily on the second pairing with Shayne Gostisbehere, as the rookie has been leaned on heavily to start the year. Unfortunately, Hagg's fantasy value is capped because he isn't receiving consistent power-play time and also has to play a safe game partnering with the freewheeling Gostisbehere. It's definitely worth noting that Hagg has a lot of real-world potential because of his excellent mobility and puck-moving skills.
