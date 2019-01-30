Hagg recorded five hits and two blocks in a 1-0 victory against the Rangers on Tuesday.

As usual, the 23-year-old shined in the hits and blocks categories but didn't supply much else value Tuesday. But while he has just one assist in the last 14 games, Hagg is averaging more than three hits and two blocks per contest during that stretch. Owners should acquire Hagg if they need help in the hits and blocks departments.