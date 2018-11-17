Hagg has just one assist in his last five games, but he's also posted a plus-6 rating, 17 hits and 16 blocks during that stretch.

The 23-year-old hasn't supplied much scoring this season and that will likely continue, but he's fantasy relevant in standard leagues thanks to the plus/minus and PIM categories. He owns a plus-10 rating and 14 PIM in 19 games this season. Hagg recorded a plus-5 rating and 32 PIM in 70 contests in 2017-18, so he appears to be breaking out in both categories this season. Of course, he's also very valuable for blocks and hits. Hagg has 36 blocks and 63 hits in 19 games.