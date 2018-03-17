Flyers' Robert Hagg: Ends up sitting Saturday
Hagg (lower body) is listed as a scratch for Saturday's road game against the Hurricanes, per the NHL.com roster report.
Hagg is the NHL's hits leader with 232 of those through 68 games. His status went down to the wire for this latest showdown, so it seems like he has a good chance of tagging into the lineup Sunday against the visiting Capitals. Of course, you'll want to check back later just to make sure that's how it'll play out.
