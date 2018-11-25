Flyers' Robert Hagg: Exceeding expectations
Hagg has already matched his point total from last season and possesses a plus-9 rating with 76 hits and 41 blocks in 2018-19.
Saturday wasn't a good day for Hagg, who posted a minus-3 rating in the 6-0 loss to the Maple Leafs, but overall, owners deploying the 23-year-old can't complain. He has three goals and nine points, matching his 2017-18 numbers. His scoring will regress, but he may still double his goal and point totals while improving his plus/minus. His hit and block numbers are up as well, as he's on pace for 271 hits and 146 blocks.
