Hagg has posted three goals and 11 points to go with 97 hits and 54 blocks in 32 games this season.

Last season, Hagg had three goals and nine points in 70 games, so while he isn't exactly lighting it up, the 23-year-old is well ahead of his rookie season scoring pace. If he stays healthy, Hagg is also on track to surpass his total of 238 hits and 100 blocks from a season ago. Those two categories is where most of his fantasy value lies.