Hagg has four goals and 16 points with a plus-4 rating and 77 shots on net in 69 games this season.

In 70 games last season, Hagg posted three goals and nine points, so he's already surpassed those totals in fewer games. Hagg has accomplished that with fewer shots on goal per game. He has twice as many helpers this season, but his shooting percentage has also increased almost 2.0 percent. Hagg already has more blocks and could record more hits this season too. He's posted 133 blocks and 213 hits to go with his increased scoring numbers in 2018-19.