Flyers' Robert Hagg: Filling stat sheet
Hagg has two goals, five points, 10 PIM, 13 blocks and 32 hits in the first nine games of the season.
It's not a surprise to see Hagg producing in the hits and blocks categories, but adding some scoring and PIM to the fray, he's become a real fantasy asset. The scoring probably won't continue, though -- his 11.1 shooting percentage is nearly eight percentage higher than it was last season. In nine games, Hagg already has more than half of the nine points he scored in 70 contests in 2017-18. Still, he's a worthwhile add in leagues with hits and blocks. Any scoring he adds should be viewed as a bonus.
