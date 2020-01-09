Hagg scored a goal, blocked three shots and added three hits in Wednesday's 3-2 win over the Capitals.

Just nine seconds after a Flyer power-play expired, Hagg rippled the twine to tie the game at two in the final minute of the first period. The 24-year-old blueliner is a rare sight on the scoresheet -- he has just five points and 20 shots on goal to go with 73 hits and 41 blocks in 25 games this season. Despite notching points in consecutive contests, fantasy owners can safely ignore Hagg's contributions in most formats.