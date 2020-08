Hagg posted an assist, four shots on goal and three hits in Sunday's 3-2 loss to the Islanders in Game 4.

The Swedish blueliner recorded the secondary helper on Sean Couturier's second-period tally. Through nine playoff contest, Hagg has two assists, 24 hits, 16 blocked shots and a plus-2 rating. He's seen a fairly limited role on the third pairing, making the 25-year-old hard to recommend for DFS managers.