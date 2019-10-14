Hagg has one assist with a plus-1 rating, three shots on net, 10 blocks and six hits in three games this season.

The 24-year-old defenseman is only useful in leagues with hits and blocks. Hagg has been blocking more shots than delivering hits, but it's early; last season, he posted career highs of 258 hits and 158 blocks. Anything he adds to the scoring categories is gravy.