Hagg signed a two-year, $2.3 million deal with the Flyers on Wednesday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Hagg got his first real taste of NHL action last season, notching 70 games for Philadelphia. The 23-year-old averaged 18:08 per game and picked up nine points. Hagg could find himself in line for a bigger role with the Flyers this year, and it seems unlikely he will be going anywhere anytime soon. However, he will need to take a step forward offensively before he can really help fantasy owners.