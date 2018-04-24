Hagg skated for 70 games in 2017-18, lighting the lamp three times while pitching in six assists and 238 hits.

Throughout the season Hagg was a big contributor on the blue line averaging 17:57 of ice time in his NHL debut, but fell out of favor with head coach Dave Hakstol late in the season, and was a healthy scratch for 12 of the last 14 regular season games along with the first four playoff matches. The 23-year-old's strengths are his defense and physical play, which were on full display as he went plus-six on the year, and his 238 hits ranked in a tie for seventh out of the NHL. Hagg also notched 106 blocked shots, and as he enters his last season on his rookie contract, he should be a strong candidate to make the opening roster.