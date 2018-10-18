Hagg has two goals and four points with a plus-2 rating and 10 PIM in six games this season.

That doesn't sound like much, and it's still a very small sample size, but Hagg only had three goals and nine points in 70 games last season. That means he's almost halfway to last season's point total, and we're still in the middle of October. Hagg is contributing more in the plus/minus and PIM categories as well. His 14.3 shooting percentage is bound to regress, but Hagg is becoming a worthy depth defenseman to own in 12-team leagues.